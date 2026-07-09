2 Bruins Atlantic Division rivals get bad news that somehow Boston has avoided so far

Eight days into free agency, there really haven't been many upgrades to the Boston Bruins roster for the 2026-27 season. Needs going into the offseason were a top-six center, a right-shot defenseman, and a goal-scoring wing.

So far, general manager Don Sweeney has addressed the right-wing need by acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for a pair of first-round draft picks. Boston is banking on him becoming a 30- or even a 40-goal scorer.

The moves otherwise have been underwhelming, to say the least. On defense, Connor Clifton was signed in free agency, but he's not the right-shot answer that the Black and Gold need. Sweeney tried addressing that through a trade with the Edmonton Oilers for Darnell Nurse, but a reported deal fell through on July 1, with Boston reportedly refusing to waive his no-movement clause.

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There is still time for some moves to be made with the roster ahead of training camp in September, but the case could be made that the Bruins are a team that could take a step back next season. Maybe even a big enough step back to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Bleacher Report listed four teams destined to be worse next season, and somehow, the Bruins didn't make the list, while two Atlantic Division teams did.

Two Atlantic Division teams listed as teams to be worse in 2026-27

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report listed the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators as being worse next year than they were this past season. The other two teams were from the Western Conference, the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights.

Ottawa lost captain Brady Tkachuk when they traded him to the Florida Panthers, while Buffalo lost Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals. However, both teams managed to make some other moves and have retained some talented players, but somehow, Boston wasn't on the list.

Again, there is still time for some work to be done this offseason in terms of roster-building for next season. It's hard to envision the Black and Gold being a playoff team given the moves other teams made, mainly teams that were on the outside looking in this past season. For one day, the news was good in terms of the Bruins not being on a regression list, but that might change the closer we get to the 2026-27 season unless another move or two that would move the needle is made.