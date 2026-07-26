2 Boston Bruins free agent targets who could fill glaring need

We are in the dead of the NHL offseason when it comes to news, rumors, and trade or signings. It's the end of July, and most front office personnel are at their summer getaways with their families.

However, that doesn't mean that there are no needs that some teams still have with less than two months before training camps begin. One of those teams with needs is the Boston Bruins, who have multiple needs. One need is a right-shot defenseman, or at this point, a top-four defenseman. General manager Don Sweeney tried addressing that need earlier this offseason with a trade for Darnell Nurse with the Edmonton Oilers, but that fell through.

As the calendar begins to flip from July to August next weekend, two unrestricted free agents remain for the Black and Gold who would be low-risk, high-reward options to consider.

John Klingberg

One veteran blueliner still available is John Klingberg of the San Jose Sharks. He played in 56 regular-season games last season with 10 goals and 27 points and a plus/minus of minus-13. He still averaged just over 20 minutes a night for the Sharks. Over the last four seasons, he has played for five different teams, including the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers and Sharks.

He's not the defenseman that he was in his prime with the Dallas Stars, but at this point, beggars can't be choosers if you're the Bruins and Sweeney. He would be a veteran presence on the backend, and the 6-foot-2 right-shot would serve well to play under Charlie McAvoy. There are worse options out there.

Logan Stanley

Now this would be bringing in a left-shot to move some players around, and someone would have to play on their off-side, but as stated above, beggars can't be choosers if you're the Black and Gold. In 76 games with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres, Logan Stanley had nine goals and 26 points with a plus-3, while averaging between 14 and 17 minutes a night.

A first-round pick, 18th overall by Winnipeg in the 2016 Entry Draft, Stanley is 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds, which would bring another big physical presence to the backend for the Bruins. It's something that they love. Again, with options limited and a clear need with a veteran on the backend, Sweeney's options are limited, but some players would sign on a short-term deal while the Black and Gold figure things out. The division and conference have gotten better, and the Bruins need to keep up.