1 expected, 1 unexpected Bruins development from surprising 2025-26 season

When the puck was dropped on the 2025-26 season for the Boston Bruins back in October against the Washington Capitals, expectations were not high for the Black and Gold. That's understandable after the trade deadline fire sale general manager Don Sweeney had last season.

After the season, the front office hired a new coach, Marco Sturm, and he put in a new system that was going to take time to learn and break in. After beginning the season slowly, the Bruins rebounded and were the first wild-card team in the Eastern Conference when the regular season ended. They were dispatched in six games by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After having the season Boston had, there were some performances that caught some people by surprise. Here is one development that happened over the season that was expected and one that wasn't expected.

Expected: Jeremy Swayman

Ok, so you might be saying, "Jeremy Swayman expected development?" Well, yes, going into the season, if there was one player who needed to have a bounce-back season if Boston was going to get to the postseason, it was Swayman. Last season was a disaster, from his contract dispute that cost him training camp to the forgettable season he had.

There was nowhere to go but up, and boy, did he. He was so good that he is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. During the regular season, he went 31-18-4 with a 2.71 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. In the playoffs, he was the biggest reason the Bruins forced the Sabres into six games, delivering some big performances. This was the exact type of season Swayman needed.

Unexpected: Fraser Minten

Going into training camp, one of the bigger wild cards on Boston's roster was center Fraser Minten. Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline as part of the Brandon Carlo trade in March of 2025, Minten impressed following the deal. However, Sturm needed him to come in and lock down a role in the lineup for the entire season. He did that and then some.

He bounced up and down the lineup for Sturm and even came up with some huge goals and assists. He was centering David Pastrnak at one point in the season, and he finished the season with an insane plus-21. He played in all 82 games and finished with 17 goals and 18 assists. He has cemented his spot in the lineup for the future; the only question is where it'll be.