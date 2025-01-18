Willie O'Ree: Reflecting on a Legend

The induction of the first black NHL player was nothing short of monumental. We met Mr. Willie O’Ree just 4 short years following The Little Rock Nine, 3 years after Rosa Parks rode the bus, a few months following the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1957, and 2 years prior to the sit-in at Woolworth’s lunch counter. Racism was still very much the norm for those days, so watching this talent emerge through the hate was unprecedented.

What does that mean?

Willie O’Ree made history as the first black player in the NHL. Despite a hockey puck hitting him in the face and costing him a 95% vision loss in his right eye, O'Ree was called up from the minors and joined the Boston Bruins with his secret in tow. His first game on January 18, 1958 led to a 3-0 victory against long time rivals the Montreal Canadiens, making the W that much sweeter. O’Ree is also credited as being the first black player to score an NHL goal, which took place New Years Day in 1961 against the Canadiens again.

He received a 2-minute standing ovation from fans in attendance at the game that night. Reportedly, Willie still has the same record-breaking puck proudly displayed in his office at home. He would go on to collect a total of 4 goals and 10 assists spanning his 45 games with the Bruins over 2 seasons. The Bruins were the only NHL team he would call home.

"When I was called up on Jan. 18, 1958, I never took an eye exam. I just went out and played because everybody thought when I came back to play that I'd recovered from my injury. In the 21 years I played pro, I never took one eye exam," O'Ree stated in 2019.

Following his time in the NHL, O’Ree went on to score 314 points with 153 goals and 161 assists over 407 games with the San Diego Gulls of the Western Hockey League from 1967-1974, but his legacy doesn’t stop there.

The emergence of O’Ree in the NHL paved the way for 43 other black players to follow in his footsteps and make their professional hockey dreams come true. Mr. O’Ree’s legacy lives on today, as the beloved #22 hangs from the rafters of the TD Garden. "The lights were brighter. The ice was brighter, the fans seemed more elegant and nobody called me any names," O'Ree said of his debut, as quoted in Nicole Mortillaro's 2012 book, "Willie O'Ree: The Story of the First Black Player in the NHL."

Since watching O'Ree break through the cultural barriers on the ice, he has received a slew of recognition and awards. In part, he was inducted into the New Brunswick Hall of Fame in 1984. He was asked by the NHL to become the Director for Youth Development for its Diversity Task Force in 1998. 2008 saw Willie receive the Order of Canada, the highest civilian award for a Canadian citizen. The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award was established by the NHL in 2017 which is intended to recognize the individuals that best utilize hockey as a platform for participants to build character and develop important life skills for a more positive family experience, based on its namesake. O'Ree remains on the judging panel to this day.







In 2018, O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. In 2020, he was inducted into the Canada Sports Hall of Fame. The Pittsburgh Penguins even recognized his life's work by creating the Willie O'Ree Academy in 2021, to provide unique opportunities for black youth hockey players in the Pittsburgh area. President Biden awarded O'Ree the highly esteemed Congressional Gold Medal of Honor in 2022.





"This esteemed honor is befitting Willie O'Ree, a pioneer whose impact on hockey has been groundbreaking, profound and enduring," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "A true pioneer and trailblazer, O'Ree can add another achievement to his list of accolades: the first hockey player to receive the Congressional Gold Medal in its nearly 250-year history. Congratulations, Willie, and well deserved."

Indeed, congratulations, Mr. O'Ree, for your continued life's work and dedication towards helping build the inclusion in the NHL to become what it is today. This pioneer continues his involvement within the NHL and Boston Bruins communities, including making appearances as his schedule allows. Spoked-B Nation has enjoyed your contributions, Mr. O'Ree, and wish you well in your future endeavors!