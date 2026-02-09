Why not starting the Olympics may benefit Bruins' Jeremy Swayman

Being an Olympian is one of the greatest honors in the world for all professional athletes. So when Jeremy Swayman got the call to be a goalie for the USA Men's Hockey team at the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, it was the greatest honor for the young goaltender.

The last time NHL players were allowed to play in the Olympics was Sochi in 2014, where Jeremy Swayman was just 16 years old.

Obviously, Bruins' fans want to see our starting goaltender start at the Olympics. But it may be a blessing in disguise if he does not start.

Why may it be a good thing that Swayman doesn't start?

It is an honor to start for your country at the Olympics, but at the same time, it may be a good thing that the Bruins' starting goaltender does not get the start. While he can obviously jump right in the net after taking the US to its first World Championship since 1933, Swayman could use this time to check out how other goaltenders operate.

While he is obviously skating and working out with the team, not starting means less likely to get injured in what may be a very physical tournament if the Four Nations Tournament was any indication.

This, while working out and skating, will be a good time for Jeremy Swayman to reset and get back to the basics. Since the start of the new year, he is sitting at a 7-2-1 record, but has a 3.14 goals against average and .901 save percentage. He makes the most sense to start, but Hellebuyck has the experience when it comes to big-time games like what is coming up during the Olympics.

In the last 10 games, Swayman has had 6 starts, logging 5:51:28 time on ice. That is normal for a starting goaltender, but it could be good for Swayman to finally get some rest, especially since the last game before the break, Swayman got into a goalie fight at the Stadium Series.

Getting back to the basis for Swayman will be good, as the games after the break are going to be crucial for the Boston Bruins and will determine if the Bruins make it into the playoffs this year.