Why Bruins fans should cheer for the Maple Leafs, Flyers, and Sabres on Thursday

The Boston Bruins are getting a well-deserved four days off after a busy stretch in their schedule. It gives Marco Sturm a chance to get James Hagens comfortable in whatever role he puts the rookie in, and gives players like David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy a chance to take a breath and get a rest before the playoff stretch. The Bruins could clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon, but that might not be the case if Thursday's results go a certain way.

Bruins fans will be watching the out-of-town scoreboard closely, as the Bruins could clinch a playoff spot if the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings lose in regulation, and the New York Islanders lose in any fashion, according to Ryan Bosworth via X, formerly Twitter.

That means Bruins fans become temporary Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, and Buffalo Sabres fans on Thursday night. With the Flyers vying for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division and the Sabres fighting to get the first spot in the Atlantic Division and potentially face the Bruins in the first round, fans can take solace in knowing that those teams will be going full-throttle, which isn't always the case this late in the season.

The one team that will give the Bruins trouble is the Maple Leafs. They were blown out by the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night and lost three players to injury, including starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz and former Bruin Brandon Carlo. Neither of those regulars will play on Thursday night, and Toronto will be giving a rookie goaltender, Artur Akhtyamov, his first career NHL start.

A Maple Leafs win on Thursday night will help the Bruins in two ways. Not only will they help Boston clinch a playoff spot just a year after a retool, but they'll also greatly improve the chances of giving the Bruins a sixth- or seventh-overall pick in this year's draft, thanks to the Carlo trade. If the Maple Leafs win tonight's game with their fans praying for a tank, and give the Bruins a draft pick and a playoff spot, the ensuing meltdown will be must-watch.