Why Bruins defense could decide the series vs Sabres

The Boston Bruins advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the back of Jeremy Swayman and some surprising scoring surges from their offense. The team's defense was good at times, led by Charlie McAvoy, but some issues with the team's defensive structure left the goaltenders out to dry on some nights. The reason that Swayman was one of the top goaltenders this season is his massive goals saved above expected number, which isn't exactly an indictment of the team's defense.

It isn't entirely the players' fault. Some guys were playing above the roles they expected coming into the season, as seperate injuries to McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm put the team's depth in some peril. Mason Lohrei had some issues earlier in the season, but emerged as a solid piece towards the end. At the same time, Jonathan Aspirot went from being a six-year AHLer to anchoring the left side next to McAvoy.

Aspirot wasn't even the first defenseman Marco Sturm called on when the injury bug hit earlier in the season, but once he did come up, he barely left the lineup. He earned himself an NHL contract extension and some long-term job security, but I do have some concerns about what his first taste of NHL playoff action will look like. Whether he can hold up against the pressures could determine the season.

The good news is that Jordan Harris is now back and healthy, and he has been playing well when given the opportunity. If the defense does start to show some cracks, he could come in and give the team a different look. However, for the most part, it's going to be McAvoy, Aspirot, Lindholm, Lohrei, Nikita Zadorov, and Andrew Peeke left to get them through the first round.

Bruins' penalty problems could even out in playoffs

One of the biggest problems for the Bruins this season has been their tendency to get into penalty trouble. Zadorov is the most-penalized player for the second-straight season, but the referees do become a bit more lenient during the postseason. McAvoy, Lindholm, and Aspirot also tend to take penalties at bad times.

If the Buffalo Sabres use their speed against the Bruins' defense and they start taking obstruction penalties, the series could be over quickly. The Sabres have the 21st-ranked powerplay, but the Bruins have the 24th-ranked penalty kill. Give Buffalo too many chances, and they will capitalize.

The hope is that the Bruins won't find themselves shorthanded as often. Still, some obstruction penalties are too obvious for referees to ignore, whether in the regular season or the postseason. Buffalo's speed could also prove costly if their forecheck causes the Bruins to get pinned in their defensive zone.

Boston's defense has gotten them this far, but they will have to be better to advance through the playoffs.