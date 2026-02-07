When the Bruins return, there is no more time off

Before the Olympic break, the boys just wrapped up their 57th game of the 2025-26 regular season when they fell to the Florida Panthers in a second consecutive shoot-out. Several Bruins players have already arrived overseas in their respective countries, which they will be representing. This leaves those players who stayed at home time to hone their skills in preparation for the remainder of the season.

Pastrnak's Prediction

Winger and assist king David Pastrnak reflected upon his thoughts on the team's standings following the Panthers loss:

"We have a lot of space to improve as a team and the way we play but at the same time, we are in a good spot. We are in a good spot heading into the last 20 (or) so games so (we) just gotta make sure we dial in on the break...mentally regroup and come back strong...and be ready for the big run and hunt for the playoffs." David Pastrnak

The February Comeback

The Men's international hockey prelims are set to begin February 11th, with the Men's Gold Medal game wrapping up festivities on the 22nd. However, as soon as the action wraps up across the pond, the B's waste no time resuming their season. Their first game will be played back with the home ice advantage against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Black and Gold may have lost their most recent 2 games on their road trip to the Sunshine State, but they currently hold a nine-game win streak back at the Garden. Battling the Blue Jackets will be a chance to catch up with former Bruins center Charlie Coyle, as well as an opportunity to maintain that home ice win streak.

Following the Blue Jackets game, the Bruins will head to Philly at the end of February for their 2nd of 4 meetings with the Flyers in the regular season. At their last match-up, the Bruins claimed the W for a 6-3 victory, their 9th win in the home ice win streak. It'll be interesting to see if they can keep that streak going, or increase it to an overall winning spell as they hit the road once again. As of now, the Bruins are still clenching that Stanley Cup wild card spot, so winning these upcoming games is crucial.

March Madness



March vamps up their schedule, as the Bruins will spend an equal amount of time both at home and on the road. With a fair share of games against Western Conference teams, it's the Eastern bouts that really matter. The Canadians are currently clenching the second playoff spot, and the Bruins will be facing the Habs on the 17th in Montreal. The turning point of the month will be facing off against the Buffalo Sabres, who lead us by one point in the Atlantic Division standings.





April Closes out the Season

April brings the dreaded conclusion to the regular season games, as the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin during the second half of the month. By this time, the B's fate in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be determined as they will face some of the top contenders to close out the season. Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes are set to advance to the playoffs. Our boys will face the Lightning twice, along with the Panthers once, hopefully all of which we can change the trajectory from last time, and pull out the W's in those matchups.

Fans know that when the Bruins have taken long breaks in the past, it's generally been to their detriment. The Olympic break on the heels of one of the most penalized Bruins games in history could get into their minds and begin their downfall in the playoffs. On the other hand, if the Bruins do their part to eliminate their time in the box, they remain strong contenders and could make this the comeback they need at just the right time. Will they or won't they? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!