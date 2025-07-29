When Brad Marchand trolled the Maple Leafs & Bruins fans hilariously enjoyed it

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has never missed an opportunity to troll. In fact, he always seems to do it at the right time, whether it's before a game, after a game, or on social media. He always seems to time them right.

When Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline in March, it ended his time with the Black and Gold, and fans are now left to watch him finish his career in South Florida. To add insult to injury, Marchand backed boned Florida's second straight championship in June and then signed long-term there.

Even though Marchand was traded, he remains in the Atlantic Division and will remain a thorn in the side of the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, his best trolling job of the Bruins division arch-rival happened just over 15 months ago and will live with Boston fans for a long time.

Brad Marchand's last troll of the Maple Leafs as a member of the Bruins will remain in lore of the fans

When Marchand trolls, he can be subtle about it, and that was the case after the Bruins eliminated Toronto in overtime in Game 7 of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. David Pastrnak buried the game winner off a perfect pass from Hampus Lindholm to help the Black and Gold avoid blowing a 3-1 first-round series lead for the second straight year. Following the game, Marchand explained why Boston came out on top.

Brad Marchand talks with @sportsnetkyle after a Game 7 victory. pic.twitter.com/gy85E7xYNs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2024

Marchand spoke with Sportsnet on the ice after the game, and there was a "BeLeaf,'' which was Toronto's motto. Of course, he meant "belief." However, you know what he meant in trolling the Maple Leafs and the fan base, which caught on quickly.

Just “BeLeaf” that little rat owns Toronto — marc (@marcisright) May 5, 2024

Alot of leaf fans are in denial from what he said........he definitely trolled #Leafnation lmao it was clear as day light. — Sinan C (@asylumz99) May 6, 2024

One thing is for sure about Brad Marchand: he'll never change, and Bruins fans will remember that little dig at their rivals for years to come.