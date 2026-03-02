What Sunday’s busy waiver wire could mean for Bruins

Could the Boston Bruins pick up some pieces they were intending to without giving up any assets? Sunday turned into a major news day in the NHL. Los Angeles fired head coach Jim Hiller and named DJ Smith their interim coach. Only a handful of hours later, the waiver wire was posted. With under a week left until the trade deadline, a few shocking names were included.

First, the Edmonton Oilers waived Andrew Mangiapane, the ex- Calgary Flame and Washington Capital, who hasn’t seemed to find his game since signing a two-year deal worth $7.2 million ($3.6 AAV). This is a puzzling move because, for months, it has been reported that the Oilers were working to move Mangiapane for a fresh start; it is now clear that there is not much of a market for the player. An interesting name to watch tomorrow when claims are posted on Monday. This is most likely a move by Edmonton to clear some room for another trade.

Along with Mangiapane, the Oilers waived right shot defensemen Alec Regula. The 25 - year old, ex-3rd round pick, has actually spent some time in Boston’s organization. In 2023-2024, Regula played 55 games for the Providence Bruins, posting 4-22-26 and 41 PIMS with a +36 rating. There has been a lot of chatter regarding the right side of the Bruins' defense core.

Andrew Peeke is a name that is expected to get moved prior to Friday’s deadline. Could Don Sweeney look for a reunion with Regula? Personally, I am not sure how much of an upgrade Regula would be to what the Bruins already have in players like Jonathan Aspirot and Jordan Harris. This team needs a puck mover rather than a depth piece.

Another player included on Sunday’s waiver wire was 30 - year old center, Robby Fabbri of the St. Louis Blues. This also came with the news of Robert Thomas being activated from the IR. Thomas has been heavily linked to the Bruins in the last few weeks. Fabbri, a member of the 2019 Blues who beat the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, has had a tough time staying healthy over his 10+ year career, suffering three separate torn ACLs.

Still, he has accumulated 457 games played in his career, posting 220 points. Fabbri could add depth to a contending team. Similar to Regula, he would be a depth piece for the Bruins, if claimed, and this team has one of the most solid bottom 6 forward groups in the league.

The most likely suitor…

The last and most intriguing player for the black and gold is Luke Kunin of the Florida Panthers. Another former first-round pick, Kunin, is no stranger to being on the move around the trade deadline. Just last March, Kunin was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets from the San Jose Sharks. Of all the players on the waiver wire for Sunday, I believe Kunin is the one who has the most potential to make an immediate impact.

He has transformed his game into a bottom-six player who is effective on the penalty kill; however, if the Bruins have the opportunity to claim him, I’d like to think there would be a conversation. Kunin’s speed could add a much-needed element to this Bruins lineup, while also having the ability to play with high skill players.

The Bruins are in a position to both add and sell prior to Friday’s deadline. It will be interesting to see how the front office manages things. Maybe a waiver add could save the team some assets while also filling some needs they were looking for