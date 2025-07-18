What if the Bruins never traded Joe Thornton?

Boston Bruins have been able to get over the fact that the front office traded their young superstar Joe Thornton during the 2005-06 season. It was a bitter pill to swallow at the time, but actually ended up great for all parties, as it kickstarted the culture change that brought the Bruins two decades of success and Thornton turned into an even bigger superstar with the San Jose Sharks.

One part of the culture that the move started doesn't sit as well with Bruins fans, as he was the first of many young stars to get sent out of town, with Tyler Seguin and Dougie Hamilton following less than a decade later. It could be a strange coincidence, but the Thornton trade is the starting point of what makes the fans so cynical about some of the front office's deals even today.

Thornton exploded for 92 points in 58 games when he was traded mid-season, winning the Art Ross and Hart Trophies for his efforts. It was the only time he would win those awards, but it didn't stop him from some International success with 2 World Cups and an Olympic Gold Medal.

The one trophy that eluded Thornton his entire career was a Stanley Cup, with his closest triumph coming when the Sharks made the finals in 2015-16 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Some would argue that Thornton would've won the trophy in 2011 with the Bruins if he had stayed, but the Thornton trade started something that became the 2011 team and likely wouldn't have happened if he was still there.

Joe Thornton trade still affecting things in 2025

You might be reading this article and thinking it was too long ago for any of this to matter. However, here's something to think about. Part of the return for Thornton was Marco Sturm, who formed great relationships in Boston and helped form the culture. He spoke about that at length last month when the team introduced him as the new head coach, and there is hope that under Sturm's guidance, the Bruins could be back on the rise.

None of that happens if the Thornton trade didn't occur. The Bruins probably would've hired a different head coach during this hiring cycle, as it was Sturm's connection to the city that was a catalyst for the hiring. While not trading Thornton could've started a butterfly effect that didn't even lead to a coaching vacancy in 2025, it's interesting to think about who the Bruins would've gone with if an old player in Sturm wasn't on their radar.