What if the Bruins Had More Shot with Their Old Core?

Anyone who has been watching the Boston Bruins for any amount of time knows how stellar their 2022-2023 season was. Non-stop record breaking, goal after goal, they seemed unstoppable - until they were. That season would be the last for fan favorites David Krejci and then-Captain Patrice Bergeron. What if those two players would have stayed on the ice for another season? Would the boys have had a better outcome that following season? Let's consider the options.

If Krejci and Bergy Would Have Stayed

Their departure can be debatable, as they were 37 and 38 respectively, which is retirement age in hockeyland. Up to that point in their career, they were both healthy and were active on the roster, so they didn't have any injuries they were battling. Bergy was leading his team as captain during that final season, collecting 78 game points and 27 goals, which were the most he had produced collectively since the 2015-2016 season. While the 2022-2023 season was arguably one of his best, it would not have been definitive that he would have been able to produce the same impressive numbers had he stayed with the black and gold that next season.

Similarly, Krejci put up comparable results. Kretch gathered 70 game points and 16 goals for the 2022-23 season. His last high-scoring season prior to that was 2018-19, when he earned 81 GP with 20 goals. B's fans were speculating on Bergy's retirement, but Krejci's announcement the following week caught a lot of Spoked-B Nation supporters off guard.

Again, it's conjecture, but there is no guarantee that a late 30-something-year-old player would have been able to put up the same or better numbers as he did during that 22-23 season. With both leaders staying, you run the risk of an increased probability for career-ending injuries, as nothing would have been guaranteed. Had there been the possibility of guaranteed results, both players would have stayed, hands down. Why would either of them walk away from guaranteed high numbers and results?

The 2022-23 season welcomed new Coach Jim Montgomery, who brought with him new coaching styles and a revised roster. "It was really good. It was enlightening. It felt like I was talking to a coach, not a player," Montgomery said of his conversation with Bergeron. That same season with Monty, Bergy, and Kretch would bring in an impressive record of 65-12-5. Had both of the boys stayed with the team, and considering they kept Montgomery that following year, undoubtedly the Bruins collectively would have put up even more striking numbers. Both of these centers had deep roots in Boston, and they would have been explosive knowing they were going into their final season.

Krejci and Bergy have been Bruins staples since their NHL debut, and no doubt their presence has been felt since their departure. Perhaps they both put up spectacular numbers because they both knew this was their last season. We could 'what if' their accomplishments all day. Both were outstanding leaders on and off the ice, and the Bruins organization is better with their involvement in any capacity. However, we wish them well on their future endeavors, and always will wonder "what if" they both would have stayed.