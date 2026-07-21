What if Brad Marchand Returned To The Boston Bruins?

Brad Marchand is one of the most well-known names not only in Boston Bruins history, but in the NHL. He started his professional career back in October of 2009, after being with the Providence Bruins in the 08-09 season. Brad quickly became a well-liked player, as he put his skills of speed and accuracy on display. After Patrice Bergeron retired from the team, Marchand was named Captain of the Bruins, becoming the 27th Captain at age 35 on September 20, 2023. Marchand holds the record as the first player listed for most short-handed goals in Bruins history, having 36 goals in total.



Brad remained Captain until he was traded to the Florida Panthers in the 24-25 season. He assisted the Bruins with winning the 2011 Stanley Cup and helped the Bruins reach the playoffs more than once. Along with that, he played for Team Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off, facing off against his at the time teammates: Charlie McAvoy (USA), Jeremy Swayman (USA), and Elias Lindholm (Sweden).

With all of these amazing successes, it was hard for the Boston fanbase to accept his trade. However, his persona never fit into the "Captain" role, to some fans of the team. Others believe it is possible Brad could have assisted the team to yet another playoff round, or that David Pastrnak worked best with Brad, and was worse without him. The main question that fans still ask is:

What if Brad never left the Bruins?

Shortly after Brad joined the Panthers in 2025, they went on to win the Stanley Cup and defeated the Edmonton Oilers. The Bruins, however, were not so fortunate and did not even make the playoffs. It's possible that the Bruins could have played in the playoffs, or even made it to the finals. Equally, it's possible that there could have been a fallout in the locker room; he could have been traded to a different team other than the Panthers and been a success over there.

What if Brad came back to the Bruins?

After his successes with the Panthers and after suffering a lower-body injury and even possibly needing surgery at the end of this hockey season, it's possible Marchand would not be able to play most of the upcoming season. While he would be welcomed back into Boston with open arms, there is a chance his connection to his former teammates would also not be as strong as it once was. That could also open up the probability of tension on the team if someone else is named Captain.

There are an infinite number of outcomes that could have happened, whether Marchand stayed with the Bruins or came back, which not one person could predict correctly. Although Brad is no longer on the Bruins, fans still continue to support him and follow his career. There is never a Bruins game without Marchand sweaters in the crowd, or a memory of him having fun or exciting moments on the ice. He will go down in Bruins history, not just for how he played, but for who he is as a man, and what he stood for. He will always have the black and gold in his veins and the fans behind his back.