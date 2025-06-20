What Brad Marchand's Stanley Cup victory could mean for Bruins return

Don Sweeney saw the opportunity to acquire a first-round pick for Brad Marchand and took it, which didn't go over well with Boston Bruins fans, considering he went to their budding rival, the Florida Panthers. He could've possibly landed something more significant if he shopped Marchand around the league, but he decided to do right by his captain and give the best opportunity to win his second Stanley Cup.

Fast forward four months, and Marchand was one of the main reasons why the Panthers won their second consecutive title. He nearly beat out teammate Sam Bennett to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in a battle that ended up being a two-horse race. While it was tough to see Marchand lift the trophy in a Panthers jersey, Bruins fans could take some joy in how much winning again meant to their former captain.

It took 14 years, but BRAD MARCHAND IS ONCE AGAIN A STANLEY CUP CHAMPION 🐀🏆 pic.twitter.com/aqXihADFxk — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 18, 2025

So, Marchand chases the championship and wins it, which should satisfy that desire. His play in the postseason likely gives him the chances at a massive raise, which was one of the main reasons why his relationship with the Bruins broke down. If Sweeney wasn't willing to pay Marchand what he thought he was worth before this playoff run, it's unlikely he'd be willing to pay him over $8 million annually now.

There's also a question of whether Marchand wants to return to the Bruins after being disrespected in contract negotiations by the front office. It could be a relationship that is unable to be repaired, which would be unfortunate for the fans but understandable given some of the front office's past moves.

Boston Bruins fans' dream

Some would argue that Marchand isn't worth the contract he is about to receive. Maybe the fans wouldn't want him back for another four years at $8 million annually, and that's fine too. However, we'd all be lying if we said seeing Marchand sign back on a team-friendly deal this summer wouldn't make everyone feel good.

So, why would Marchand do it? He has been on team-friendly deals for his entire career, and now is his chance to get paid. He should chase the money, but maybe returning to Boston, where his family has roots, would mean more to him than making an extra $10 million.

If the Panthers hadn't won this year, there'd be more of an argument for Marchand to continue chasing the cup. However, there's less than a 0% chance that Marchand is happy with the victory, and returns to Boston for four more years in hopes of winning one more with the only team he had known in that timeframe.

The Bruins figuring things out during the duration of a potential Marchand contract doesn't have the best chances, but depending on Sweeney's work in free agency, it wouldn't be impossible. Convincing Marchand to come back on a deal that works for both sides would be a great start.