Trevor Zegras is proving the Bruins missed a golden opportunity

When the Boston Bruins began thinking about improving their offensive outlook last offseason, Trevor Zegras seemed like a trade candidate who could help them with those issues. He was a player some linked to the Bruins over the past couple of years when he started to fall out of favor with the Anaheim Ducks, but questions remained about how his style and character would go in Boston.

Zegras seemed like the perfect fit for the young, flashy Ducks team, but Pat Verbeek ultimately decided to move on from him last summer. Instead of going to a similarly flashy team where he could thrive, the Philadelphia Flyers, and more notably Rick Tocchet as his coach, was the surprising final destination. Before Zegras even had a chance to prove himself, most wondered how he would fit with Tocchet and the rough-and-tough Philadelphia fanbase.

The good news for Bruins fans was that his landing with the Flyers was the perfect opportunity to prove their theory that he wouldn't have made it in Boston. The fan bases are similarly rabid, and the first time he attempted a Michigan or failed to finish a hit might've put him right in the crosshairs of his new fanbase.

Trevor Zegras proved the doubters wrong in Philadelphia

All Zegras ultimately did in Philadelphia was prove that you should never judge a book by its cover. Instead of crumbling under the weight of the city's fanbase and the hard-nosed style of Tocchet, Zegras flourished with a career-high 67 points. He was also a major reason the Flyers surprisingly made it to the playoffs, and he played some big minutes into the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The worst part is that it only cost the Flyers a bottom-six depth forward and a second-and fourth-round pick. The Bruins could've easily made the deal work with all the depth forwards they have to trade, and all the picks they accrued at the 2025 trade deadline would've made the rest of the deal easy to pull off.

Trevor Zegras is UNFAIR in the shootout 😮‍💨🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeZ6jWbRV7 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 20, 2026

They also would've been in a position to keep adding, and a first line going into the 2026-27 season of Zegras, JJ Peterka, and David Pastrnak might not be the meat-and-potatoes trio that Boston fans love, but the group sure wouldn't have lacked offense. While there is no guarantee that Zegras would have made the same impact in Boston as he did in Philadelphia, it seems like a missed opportunity nonetheless.