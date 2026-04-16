Toronto Maple Leafs pull off desperate tanking masterclass in attempt to avoid embarrassment

When the Toronto Maple Leafs went all-in at the trade deadline last March, who could blame them? They were looking for additions to help them make a deep postseason run. They won their first-round series over the Ottawa Senators, but lost Game 7 at home in the second round to the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs turned to the Boston Bruins, of all teams, to pick up a top-four defenseman in Brandon Carlo. The Bruins' general manager had a steep asking price, which former Toronto GM Brad Treliving met. Sweeney acquired prospect Fraser Minten, the Leafs 2026 first-round draft pick, top 5 protected, and a fourth-round pick in last June's Entry Draft.

When that was made, there was no way that anybody saw the 2025-26 season that happened in Toronto. The pick in this June's draft, being top 5 protected, is now turning into a wise decision. After looking like the Bruins might be getting it, now it may not be happening due to a masterclass tanking effort from the Maple Leafs.

Bruins not guaranteed to land Maple Leafs first-round pick in June's draft

It wasn't too long ago that it appeared that Boston was going to get the first round pick from the Leafs, along with their's and a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Toronto went on a complete masterclass in terms of tanking over the last couple of weeks, finishing the season 0-6-1, to secure a good shot at finishing fifth and retaining their spot this June.

How good of a masterclass was it? On Monday night, Toronto held a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Stars, only to blow the lead and lose 6-5 in regulation. It was something that would make the NBA team tanking extremely proud. Against an Ottawa Senators team with nothing to play for on Wednesday night before opening the playoffs this weekend against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, they were only able to score one goal in a 3-1 loss.

That loss keeps them one point behind the Seattle Kraken in terms of finishign in the top 5 for the NHL Draft Lottery next month. The loss gives Toronto a 41% chance of keeping the pick and not letting it fall to the Bruins. If Boston is going to get it next month, they will need some draft lottery luck in a couple of weeks.

If Toronto keeps the pick, what a masterclass in taking they pulled off.