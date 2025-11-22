This Boston Bruins' stat may be the most mind blowing

Significant highs and lows have marked the Boston Bruins' 2025-26 season. From a six-game losing streak to a seven-game winning streak, the Boston Bruins sit fourth in the Atlantic Division and have a record of 13-10-0 with 24 points, and have regained first place.

While they have been leaving points up on the board, with their 10 regulation losses and no overtime losses, there is still a good chance that the Bruins could end up back at the bottom, or somehow get that fight back and rise up again.

The only reason they are fourth is because of their points percentage for being a 13-10-0 team, while all the teams above them have at least one overtime loss. The last two games before Friday night could have gone into overtime, but the Bruins coughed up the games within the last six minutes of each game.

While the Bruins are in the middle of the pack in most normal game time stats, like 13th in goals per game. There are some stats that are surprising, like being 4th in power play percentage, when just last season they were 29th on the power play. This is the one they can claim that no other team can.

The One Mind-Blowing Stat

This stat comes during a rebuild season under a new head coach, in the wake of a six-game losing streak, and fans calling for change.

The Bruins are the team that handed the Colorado Avalanche their sole regulation loss in their historic 14-1-5 start.

You would think it would have been one of the better offensive teams, like the Carolina Hurricanes or currently on fire San Jose Sharks. No, the Boston Bruins are the team that has found a way to beat the seemingly unstoppable Colorado Avalanche.

That one lost came back on October 25, just seven days after the Avalanche won 4-1 against the Bruins. The Bruins were able to edge out the Avalanche 3-2, which also snapped the team's six-game losing streak.

It will be interesting to see if the Bruins can get back to the way they played during the seven-game winning streak, even with all the devastating injuries that have piled up. Time will only tell, and so will the grit and willingness of the Black and Gold.