The Boston Bruins are quickly trending toward another draft lottery during the 2025-26 season. While the team had a hot start to the year, a recent losing streak has them in 21st place and just three points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are in 26th. If the Bruins continue to fall, they could have a chance to draft near where they selected James Hagens at sixth overall in 2025.

Another interesting part of this season is that the Toronto Maple Leafs are one point behind the Bruins in 22nd place. Boston also owns their first-round draft pick from the Fraser Minten trade, which means the team could have a chance to draft two players in the top half of the first round if Toronto continues to struggle.

One player the Bruins should be targeting with one of those draft picks is Chase Reid. The draft-eligible defenseman playing for Team USA at the World Junior Championships is turning some heads as an offensive contributor, while also playing some solid defense. He took Cole Hutson's spot on the USA's top powerplay unit after he suffered an injury, and played a significant role in their comeback against Slovakia (along with James Hagens and Will Zellers).

The Team USA draft eligible who the Bruins should be circling

Reid is a long-term project, but his upside and potential to add depth to the Bruins' right side of their defense should be appealing for Don Sweeney. He is currently on pace 72 points in the OHL, and will be attending Michigan State University at the start of the 2027-28 season. With how Reid is playing in his first World Juniors as an underager, the sky could be the limit.

"Much like Matthew Schaefer, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, he's just absolutely taken off."



Chase Reid is ready to bring his best to the #WorldJuniors! 🇺🇸@CHLHockey | @OHLHoundPower pic.twitter.com/AwwskuQa0w — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 26, 2025

One concern for the Bruins and drafting Reid could be that a successful end to the tournament and the rest of his season might elevate his draft status so high that Boston doesn't get a chance to draft him. However, if the lottery goes the Bruins' way, the defender has to be near the top of their list.