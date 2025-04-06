The sports world reacts to Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal-scoring record

Records are meant to be broken, but nobody wants that one would be broken. Wayne Gretzky scored 894 career goals, and it was hard to think that anyone would score more. Washington Capitals superstar, Alex Ovechkin, did that on Sunday afternoon on Long Island.

After scoring two goals in the Capitals 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, he tied the Great One with 894 goals. Scoring the record-breaker was not a matter of if, but when? That came two days later in teh secnd period against the New York Islanders.

Trailing 2-0 in the middle period, Washington got a power play, and it was only fitting that one of the league's best power play scorers broke the record on the man advantage. He collected a cross-ice pass as the Capitals entered the zone and beat Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin with a wrist shot for the record-setting strike.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE GREATEST GOALSCORER IN NHL HISTORY! 🚨🚨🚨 #Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/NKef3VvNaJ — NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2025

The sports world reacts to Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal scoring record

When Ovechkin, who scored a goal on Tuesday night in the Capitals 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden, potted the record goal, the sports world reacted on social media to the historic goal.

One of the greatest athletes of all time and as amazing of a feat as you can accomplish in professional sports https://t.co/sx4jAgg9iv — David Creed (@dcreedACK) April 6, 2025

The most fitting goal for Alex Ovechkin to become the NHL’s greatest goal scorer.



What a moment. https://t.co/d1lbP4w9wd — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 6, 2025

A record that I never thought would fall, congratulations Ovi, truly the best pure goal scorer ever. HISTORY FOR OVI!!!! 895 and counting #Gr8 https://t.co/FblAWMC3oU — Nicholas Bonadies (@nicky_b35) April 6, 2025

It's insane to think that Ovechkin broke the record, but it's even more insane that in all the games he's played against Sorokin, it's his first career goal against him, the record-setter. At 39 years old, there is no doubt that there are more goals in his future, and No. 900 will come sooner rather than later. Regardless, it's a record that nobody thought would be broken, and now we'll see the mark that will be set for the next great goal-scorer to reach. Good luck.