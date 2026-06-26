The pros and cons of the Bruins keeping Viktor Arvidsson

This Swedish hockey player was given to the Bruins in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, 2025 in exchange for a 5th round draft pick in 2027. Since being with the Bruins, he has shown highs and lows with Boston fans. Let's take a look at the pros and cons of keeping him on the team.

The Pros to keeping Viktor Arvidsson

During this last season of hockey, Viktor earned six game-winning, along with four power play goals. His speed had improved over the season, and he gained confidence working alongside Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. He earned one hat trick on March 31st against the Dallas Stars.

Though it wasn't his first one in his career, it was his only one for the Bruins. His shooting accuracy also improved through the season, each game he proved to fans he wanted to stay on the team, looking for every opportunity he could to score more goals.

The Cons to letting Viktor Arvidsson walk

Viktor's physical health can eventually cause problems if not watched out for carefully. Over the last few years, Arvidsson has had to be taken out of the game more than once due to lower body or back injuries. As everyone knows, hockey players, as they get older, are more susceptible to lower-body injuries. Viktor is also only 5-foot10, and the average player is at least 6-feet, so his height, much like Brad Marchand, can be a disadvantage just as equally it can be an advantage.

Some fans believe that Viktor needs to earn his spot to be kept on the team, that his goals he got this season are expected of him, not amazing achievements for him to stay on the team. Along with that, some fans wonder if Viktor is worth keeping over, for example, someone like Krill Marchenko of the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's possible that bringing someone newer and younger will improve the team for a longer period of time. But, at the same time, does the team want to trade young for an experienced player?



Why keep an average player when we could trade for someone new with higher stats? Why take a good player away from a team he works well with? Keeping or trading Viktor Arvidsson could be a blessing or a curse. Of course, it's speculation at this point, as no one can see the outcome for the team overall either way. We will have to trust Don Sweeney to choose what's best for the team, and its fans!



