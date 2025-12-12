Viktor Arvidsson left the Boston Bruins matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night with a lower-body injury. It isn't the first time Arvidsson has had a lower-body injury this season, which suggests this could keep him out for at least a couple of games if it's an aggravation of a previous issue. If that is the case, the Bruins need to finally pull the trigger and give Fabian Lysell the recall he deserves.

It was a head-scratcher when Lysell didn't get the chance to play a few games in Boston when the team was going through injury issues earlier this season. Georgii Merkulov received the call-up before Lysell, which made no sense, as he played his off-wing in favor of the natural right winger, Lysell.

Unsurprisingly, Merkulov was a non-factor in the one game he played, and it was a quick return for him to Providence. At the time, Lysell wasn't having the best time in the AHL after a couple of healthy scratches, so the Bruins could argue that he didn't deserve the call-up. However, that argument would fall flat with his recent form.

The obvious Bruins call-up if Viktor Arvidsson's injury keeps him out long-term

Lysell has 12 points in his last 10 games and is averaging over a point per game with 21 in 20. If he stays on his current pace, there is a chance that he will nearly eclipse the 40-goal mark in the AHL.

The ultimate hope is that he won't come anywhere near that mark, since he'll spend the rest of the season in Boston, but it's important not to let expectations get too high. A great start would be for Lysell to get the recall and show what he can do, and then we can start talking about him being part of a potential playoff lineup.

if Arvidsson is out for multiple games I don't know how you don't call up Lysell with how well he is playing in Prov. Mittelstadt/Zacha/Lysell was one of the only fun lines to end the year last season.#NHLBruins | @OnlyBruinsPod https://t.co/hGyTCefe6k — Brett 'Don't Call Him' Howie (@bretthoward_) December 12, 2025

The fans are in agreement that it is now or never for the Bruins with Lysell. There isn't much left to prove for the Swedish prospect, and if he isn't worthy of playing if Arvidsson misses time, then he might never get a chance in Boston.

The confusing part is that Lysell started to come around during his short tenure last season, as OnlyBruinsPod's co-host Brett Howard noted on social media. The loss of Arvidsson creates an obvious hole alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha, with whom he is familiar from last season. If the Bruins announce that Arvidsson is out, don't be too surprised if a corresponding announcement will come about Lysell.