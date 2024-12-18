The Five Shortest Head Coaching Stints in Boston Bruins History

1. George Boucher

George Boucher was hired in the 1949 offseason, after Bruins legend Dit Clapper decided to retire from his coaching position after four seasons. Clapper’s retirement effected star goaltender Frank Brimsek so much that he demanded a trade out of Boston, ‘or else’. It was known before that Brimsek wanted a trade out of Boston to be closer to his family in Minnesota, but stayed due to his respect for Clapper. Now with Clapper gone, Brimsek wanted out too. The Bruins granted his request and sent him to the Chicago Blackhawks, in return Chicago sent Boston $25,000.

Boucher’s Bruins started off the season with just five wins in their first 20 games, going 5-10-5. They mostly kept this pace for the rest of the season, only putting together two three-game win streaks throughout the season. Individual accomplishments were not missing from this season though. Third-year center, Paul Ronty, led the team and scored what would be a career-high 59 points. Forward Johnny Peirson also scored a career-high 52 points. Both Ronty and Pierson were selected for the 1950 NHL All-Star along with Bruins hall-of-fame defenseman, Bill Quackenbush. All while Brimsek’s rookie replacement, Jack Gelineau, had himself a fine season despite the transitional atmosphere, going 22-30-15 with a 3.28 GAA and three shutouts. Gelineau won the Calder Trophy at the end of the season.

The Bruins ended the season 22-32-16 and finished fifth place in the league. Boucher’s contract was up, as he was only signed for the 1949-50 season with no commitments beyond those 70 games. His time was done with the B’s and he was let go. Boucher felt he deserved a second season behind the bench, but the Bruins brass felt otherwise.

President Weston Adams admitted that this was a ‘switch-over year’, and a tough situation. Bruins management released this statement upon Boucher’s contract expiration: “…Failure of the team to make the playoffs had no bearing on Coach Boucher’s status…the management completely understood the difficulties any coach would experience during a season in which the Bruins were committed to a rebuilding program, which difficulties were further accentuated by an unprecedented number of severe injuries to the playing personnel.” Boucher came to terms with his contract ending, and left the NHL to devote his time to farming.