The Bruins should pursue this Avalanche forward in a trade this summer

This is expected to be an aggressive offseason for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney with an eye toward a quick re-tool to erase the bad memories of a dismal 2024-25 season. Just how Sweeney will go about fixing things remains to be seen, as he can do it through a trade for free agency.

There are a lot of needs the Black and Gold have both at forward and on defense. A center and goal-scoring wing is needed, as is another defenseman. Sweeney will have a pretty big amount of cap space available, and it’ll be interesting to see how he uses it. There is one player that the Bruins could look to acquire in a trade that would fill a hole they have.

Bruins should consider trading for Colorado’s Martin Necas

There is no doubt that the Bruins need to make some splashes this offseason so that another year is wasted with David Pastrnak and their core players in their prime. Martin Necas, shipped from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Colorado Avalanche in the Mikko Rantanen three-team deal back in January. In 79 games with the two playoff teams, Necas had 27 goals and 46 assists.

However, according to reports, Necas wasn't thrilled with his time with the Avalanche, and they could look to find a new home for him. He would be a big addition to the Bruins with the opportunity of putting him on a line with David Pastrnak. He comes with one year remaining on his contract with a $6.5 million cap hit.

Now, Colorado could choose to hold onto him, and if they can’t reach an extension, they could look to move him at the deadline next season, but if he is being shopped by the Avalanche, then it would make sense for Sweeney to inquire.

What would Boston have to give up? Necas won’t come cheap, and you’re looking at picks and a top prospect (Fabian Lysell or Matthew Poitras)? Whatever the asking price is, it makes sense for the Black and Gold to kick the tires on Necas to see if something could get done. He would solve on glaring need they have this offseason.