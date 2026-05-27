The Bruins ' organizational struggles in developing prospects hit another low

During his tenure as general manager of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney and the front office have had their issues. Sure, they have had a lot of success on the ice, but in the overall big picture, there have been issues when it comes to one area.

The Bruins haven't been known as an organization that has had a lot of success with prospects. Finding a way for one or even two of them to make the NHL roster in Boston has been difficult. They have been buried in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. It feels like a yearly theme.

Sweeney generally blocks his prospects with veteran free agent signings or trades. Over time, the Bruins are going to lose prospects, and the latest is reportedly happening with former undrafted free agent Georgii Merkulov.

Bruins reportedly send Georgii Merkulov's rights to KHL

HC Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia acquired Merkulov and his monetary compensation. This is not really a surprise, but it is the latest in a long line of promising prospects who fall well under the radar in Boston.

Sweeney signed with the Bruins in April of 2022 after a stellar season at Ohio State. He had 20 goals and 14 assists in 2021-22 for the Buckeyes. He played with current Bruins defenseman and former Buckeye teammate Mason Lohrei. However, in four full years in the organization, Merkulov has played in just 11 NHL games with one assist. He played in one game this past season in November.

In the AHL with the P-Bruins, Merkulov potted at least 20 goals in three of his four seasons, including 24 this past season when Providence clinched the top record before being bounced in the playoffs by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

So here's the thing, the Bruins, for whatever reason, have been hesitant to give prospects a shot in the NHL. Look at Fabian Lysell and Matthew Poitras. After breaking camp a couple of seasons ago with the Bruins and playing well before getting hurt, he's been in the AHL.

Sooner or later, times will change, and maybe it'll be with James Hagens next season. Fraser Minten has carved out a role since coming over from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it makes you wonder where he would be if he were drafted by the Bruins.