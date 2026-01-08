The Bruins have a penalty problem

The Boston Bruins this season have been the most penalized team. They have taken 220 penalties in 43 games, this is only minor penalties, not including majors or game misconducts.

The Immature Play Is Costing The Bruins

The Bruins this season are sitting at 605 penalty minutes. Last season in the 82 games, they had 801 penalty minutes. The 605 minutes equates to just about 5 penalties a game over the course of 43 games.

In their last 10 games alone, they have taken 46 penalties, going 3-7 over those last 9 games. Most of these penalties are stupid stick infractions that should not happen 4-5 times a game. The Bruins are known for taking penalties, as that is just the physicality of their play, but these are those penalties that you want back; they are the ones that quickly derail all your momentum, even if your penalty kill is solid.

Penalty breakdown over this six-game winless slide:

Tripping (7X)

Hooking (5X)

High sticking (5X, including double minor 2X)

Slashing (3X)

Cross checking (2X)

Interference

Delay of game

Holding

Roughing — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) December 30, 2025

Coach Marco Sturm was done with the play of the Bruins after their loss Tuesday night to the Seattle Kraken. I can tell you that," Sturm told NESN. "That's what happened today. They didn't do anything. They went back in their zone, they stopped, they went up and down the ice, and we made the mistakes. And of course, penalties hurt us again, all of them. And now all of a sudden, you give up two points here we definitely should have grabbed today, and that's the most frustrating and disappointing part of it."

The Bruins have left a lot of points on the board due to the number of times they will all of a sudden just start taking two or three penalties in a row. The game against the Kraken Tuesday night was one of those games. The Kraken was playing without some of the best players and not a top defense.

The Bruins have other problems, rather than just penalties, that are costing them games, but the penalties are continuous and seem to just keep piling up. They need to figure out how to stop the bleeding now with the penalties, or it is going to turn into last season very quickly in terms of the record and how they play when it comes to the penalty kill.