The Bruins are tracking toward 100 Points, and a postseason spot

It would take a collapse for the Boston Bruins not to make the playoffs, but they are nowhere near guaranteeing a spot. Boston is currently eight points up on the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals for the final wild card spot, but the Panthers have two games in hand. The matchup between Boston and Florida on Wednesday will be crucial heading into the break.

Every playoff team in the East right now is on pace for at least 100 points except for the New York Islanders (who are on pace for 99).



That playoff line is getting more clear-cut by the day.https://t.co/vAWXeNMzt4 pic.twitter.com/u3fmbWDfXc — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 30, 2026

The Bruins are currently on pace to finish with 100 points in JFresh's model. The next closest is the Panthers at 91 points. While the pace is looking very good for the Bruins, the model's projections say that they'll finish with just 92 points, while the Panthers will pass them with 95.

If the Panthers' health doesn't improve, it's going to be tough to catch the Bruins. Boston's trade deadline strategy will further change the playoff picture. However, the Bruins will need just 14 wins over their final 27 games to reach the 95-point mark. Florida would need 18 wins in their final 29 games to reach that mark.

Eastern Conference playoffs could look much different

If the current playoff standings hold in the Eastern Conference, things could be very interesting for the retooling Bruins. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes are still powers in the conference, but the rest of the teams have plenty of questions.

Boston would play the Lightning in the first round, but if they can upset them, the following matchup would be the winner of the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres. If any team in the other bracket can knock off the Hurricanes, the Bruins would get one of the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, or Montreal Canadiens.

Looking at this year's playoff picture makes the Bruins' push to go to the playoffs look like an even better idea. Fans tried to temper expectations with Boston's fast start to the season, but as the wins pile up through January, it's hard to deny how good the team looks.

Their pace heading into the Olympic break only further hammers home the point. In December, fans were trying to see if the Bruins could make it to 92 points, which is the usual playoff threshold. However, it's now looking nearly impossible for them not to surpass that mark by at least a few points.