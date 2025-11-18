The Boston Bruins' gritty performances allows them to always find the back of the net

The Boston Bruins have yet to be shut out through the first 21 games of the season. Which in itself is an impressive stat for the type of play they have been facing.

The team has 68 goals for them, while having let up 69 goals. Being at a -1 goal differential is not terrible, as just last season the team had a -49 goal differential on the season.

They have only been held to one goal in two games, against the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes. In every other game, the team has found the back of the net two or more times, with the most goals scored in five games this season.

No shutouts allowed

While the Bruins were close to being shut out Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, Riley Tufte scored with nine seconds remaining in the game to avoid the shutout for the Bruins.

Tufte was just called up from the Providence Bruins, and he let his presence be known even though he didn't find the back of the net until under 10 seconds to go in the game and down 3-0.

In the Colorado Avalanche game, where the team lost 4-1, John Beecher was the lone goal scorer in the bout.

In both games, Jeremy Swayman has let up three and four goals in the losses, and the two teams held the Bruins to under 30 shots on goals. The Bruins have also given up the puck 45 times, which is sloppy game play and allowed the good teams they have faced to cash in.

Will it last?

Scoring at least one goal a game is an amazing feat. It shows that there is a grit to the team and that you have fire in your bones. While there is always a chance you could go the whole season without being shut out, it is more than likely not feasible. Injuries and more can cause the teams to start allowing goals more often or not have the star power to get the puck to the back of the net.

Having an average of only 26.8 shots on goal per game may often suggest a team struggling with high outcome chances on net, leading to the possibility of having more low-scoring games, like shutouts or one-goal games. However, low shots on goal may be a "surprise" tactic, as the less a goalie faces, the more likely they will not be as keen on those shots that come in that are normal saves they would make on a regular basis.

While it has only been 21 games, being able to say that you have not been shut out is a great honor. It also shows that you are not afraid to get down to business and get those pucks in the back of the net, no matter what time is left on the clock.