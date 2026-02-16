Soaring Bruins prospect turning heads with dominating stretch in the AHL

The Boston Bruins are on their Olympic break, but the Providence Bruins have returned from their American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star break and picked up right where they left off. The P-Bruins ripped off 10 straight wins before the break and had the second-best record in the AHL.

After coming back from the break, Providence picked up where they left off. They're doing it on the strength of one Bruins prospect who is turning heads, and it's not someone you might think it is. You're probably thinking Matthew Poitras? No. Fabian Lysell? No. How about Georgii Merkulov? No. How about defenseman Frederic Brunet? Yes.

Frderic Brunet making the case to be a Boston call up

Boston head coach Marco Sturm has not needed to dip into the AHL to bring up many players this season, never mind a defenseman. However, if he needs a blueliner from Providence, Frederic Brunet is more than making the case to get the call.

On Saturday, in a 4-2 win over the Bridgeport Islanders, he scored one of the four P-Bruins goals for their 11th straight win. On Sunday, Brunet scored the game-winning goal in overtime for a 3-2 overtime victory and the 12th straight.

FREDERIC BRUNET OVERTIME WINNER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kiUqwz74FK — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) February 15, 2026

"Such a special group,'' said Brunet. "We do such a good job working together. I think night in and night out, sometimes it doesn't go our way and we never give up. We're always confident."

Say what you will about Don Sweeney and his drafting, but the front office has put together a nice group in the AHL. As for Brunet, he made his NHL debut last season, and he has been good this season in Providence. He has been a prospect who has flown under the radar because it has been tough to crack the lineup in the NHL. If an injury occurs this season on the backend in Boston, Brunet deserves a call-up next on defense.