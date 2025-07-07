Several former Bruins players find new beginnings in free agency

Now that we are nearly a week into free agency, some former members of the Boston Bruins have found new homes. Some of them are going to see a lot of the Black and Gold and look to hurt their old team in the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division.

Brad Marchand signed with the Florida Panthers and will look to defend the Stanley Cup in South Florida again next season, while Charlie Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. After a struggling stint with the Avs, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who made a bunch of moves to get into the playoffs next season. With that said, let's look at where some former Bruins are calling home now after free agency.

Former Bruins finds new homes for next season and beyond

Defenseman Parker Wortherspoon signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins in free agency after being forced into the lineup a lot last season following injuries to Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy. You knew when the season was over that his time was up and Boston was going to go in another direction. Joining him with Pittsburgh is Justin Brazeau, traded at the deadline to the Minnesota Wild, but he struggled and found himself on the move again.

Also going to the Metropolitan Division is former Boston goalie Dan Vladar after leaving the Calgary Flames to join the Philadelphia Flyers. Like Boston, the Flyers are looking to make some noise in 2025-26, but they needed to address their goaltending needs and they see Vladar as the potential answer.

The Boston-to-Florida connection continued with Brandon Bussi heading south, which could end up being a loss for the Bruins depending on how their goaltending shakes out. Boston chose to re-sign Michael DiPietro and let Bussi walk. Joining him in the Panthers organization is former Boston prospect Jack Studnicka. Remember him? Yeah, the former Black and Gold prospect has yet to find his footing in the NHL and goes from the Los Angeles Kings organization to Sunrise.

Dmitry Orlov, acquired from the Washington Capitals at the 2023 trade deadline signed with the San Jose Sharks, who backed up the Brinks truck to get him to head to Northern California, but one player who had a good one season in Boston, James van Riemsdyk, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in what could be considered an underrated signing when all is said and done. Detroit is looking to take the next step and get into the postseason and adding a veteran like JVR will help.