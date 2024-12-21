Season's Greetings: Wildest Christmas In Bruins' History

Every sport always has games during the holidays, and the Bruins are no exception. Playing 37 times on Christmas Day, the Black and Gold have had some interesting memorable moments.

Biggest fight in history?

We set Scene one in Madison Square Garden, on December 23, 1979; Bruins against the New York Rangers. The game had just concluded, with the Bruins winning 4-3 after quite the losing streak. While heading off the ice, Bruins player Al Secord punched Ulf Nilsson in the face, noting it was payback from an earlier confrontation. A Rangers fan then leaned over the glass and with a game program, hit B's player Stan Jonathan in the head, causing blood to fall. Right after this happened, the fan took Jonathan's hockey stick right out of his hands and tried taking it out of the stadium.



Terry O'Reilly of the Bruins then went up into the stands, after the Rangers fan, and other team members followed, fighting with fans





Back at it again

Another incident happened also on the same day in December 40 years later. Bruins won a home game of 7-3 against the Washington Capitals. Aggressor Tom Wilson with the Capitals got very physical with Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug. Krug suffered an upper body injury in the second period and did not return for the rest of the game. In the closing seconds of the second period McAvoy got hit hard by T. J. Oshie, and had to be assessed by staff in the get-ready rooms. Oshie then received a ten minute penalty for misconduct.

We all love hockey for its fights, and thankfully we all get our fill of them in almost every hockey game, not just for the Bruins. Let's hope the Black and Gold have a better winning New Year!