Sabres savagely troll Bruins after stunning Game 1 comeback win

Before the Boston Bruins departed for Western New York to open their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Marco Sturm dropped a subtle message to the Sabres. Maybe it wasn't the best thing to do.

"We know how we have to play (and) we are going to be ready to go," Sturm said. "We are bigger, stronger, we are more physical. We just have to be smart, but we’re going to go after them. Whoever comes in, first line, second line, I don’t really care. We’ll try to play our game and not their game.”

That comment made its way to Buffalo, but the Sabres didn't really respond before Game 1. They certainly responded in Game 1.

Buffalo made Sturm eat those comments by outhitting the Black and Gold, 53-38, in the opening game in what turned into a shocking 4-3 come-from-behind win. After the game, Buffalo's X account trolled the Bruins and Sturm. Well, maybe just Sturm.

Buffalo Sabres social media team trolls Bruins coach Marco Sturm after Game 1 win

I'm not sure what Sturm was trying to accomplish with his comments, but it didn't work. In fact, it worked in the wrong direction. This might go down as one of the biggest open-mouth, insert foot moments in a long time in the postseason. Here is what the Sabres posted on X.

Something tells me this isn't going to be the last time we hear or see something like this. To be fair, it was pretty savage and, well, spot on. The Bruins survived the early onslaught from the Sabres and even were in a good position to steal Game 1. Instead, they gave it away and stole it themselves. Now the Bruins are left to pick up the pieces and look toward Game 2, but not without a troll job from the Sabres' social media team.