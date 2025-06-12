Rising Bruins prospect drawing interest from other NHL clubs puts Don Sweeney in a difficult position

Before long, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is going to have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to his own free agents, both restricted and unrestricted. Not everyone is going to be retained, but one player that a decision needs to be made with is reportedly drawing a lot of interest from other NHL clubs.

Goalie Michael DiPietro had a stellar season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), and it was so good that he is reportedly drawing interest from other NHL clubs, according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes. Losing him for nothing wouldn't be good.

I have to admit, given where the #NHLBruins are at, it doesn’t make much sense to me why they would choose to keep running a tandem that includes Joonas Korpisalo when they have Michael DiPietro, who had an outstanding season. Unfortunately, now he is likely to walk for nothing https://t.co/dIXK7BB0L5 — What’s Bruin?  (@WhatsBruinBlog) June 11, 2025

Bruins prospect reportedly drawing interest from other NHL clubs

As we have mentioned many times before, the Bruins are facing a difficult but easy decision this summer when it comes to their goaltending for next year and beyond. Jeremy Swayman is locked up after agreeing to a new deal right before last season started, but who is going to be his backup?

It was Joonas Korpisalo this past season after he was acquired last June from the Ottawa Senators in the deal that sent Linus Ullmark to the Bruins' Atlantic Division foe. Korpisalo had a better season in Boston than he did in his one year in Ottawa, although the bar was very low; it was encouraging that he had the season he did. However, comments he made down the stretch of the season, throwing the coaching staff under the bus, proved he was unhappy, and Sweeney should try his best to trade him.

That would open the door for DiPietro to re-sign with the Black and Gold on a cheaper contract than Korpisalo's $3 million AAV. If there is an offseason where the Bruins can try and get the most amount of cap space to use, this is the year in a key retool season. If Sweeney can get someone to take Korpisalo and his contract, he needs to do it, then re-sign DiPietro to backup Swayman. This is a no-brainer move for Boston's GM. When the dust settles, one of the two netminders in Boston will be gone, but which one, Korpisalo or DiPietro?