Revisiting the largest wild cards of the offseason for the Bruins: What should the team do?

In one of my articles before the start of the regular season, I predicted that the second line of this year's iteration of the Bruins would be the largest question mark heading into the season. In fact, it was in question, and in some ways still is, if all three would remain on the team by the end of the season.

However, the combination of Mittelstadt, Arvidsson, and Zacha has made the conversation much more interesting, given the team's current playoff position and their chemistry on the ice. It would appear as though they have found their stride following early-season doubts, and thus the question of what the Bruins should do with the trio has been a point of discourse as the trade deadline approaches in less than two months.

Casey Mittelstadt

Mittelstadt, heading into this season, was undoubtedly the most likely trade candidate when the trade deadline arrived. His skill and chemistry with Zacha and Arvidsson have proven to be valuable and leave the team stumped as to what was deemed the "rebuild year" has the Bruins now in a dogfight with a very competitive Eastern Conference for a playoff spot.

The center turned winger has now totaled 23 points, including double-digit goals and assists, and looks to be playing some of the best hockey of his career, a complete turnaround from the beginning of the year questions regarding his effort, leading to a brief stint of healthy scratches.

Mittelstadt creates a conflict in the team's vision for the future and where they currently stand. It goes without saying that his contributions to this team have helped propel a vastly underestimated Bruins team in the offseason to a playoff spot; however, as it stands, he is inadvertently creating a logjam in the long-term for the Bruins with his presence on the top six. James Hagens has been as expected in his sophomore year, and likely will make his NHL debut as soon as next season if not later this spring. Other prospects, such as Fabian Lysell and Dean Letourneau, also await a possible opportunity in the future in the top six, having solid offensive years in their own right.

In that sense, it effectively boils down to this: Do you keep Mittelstadt as part of a playoff run with this current core of Pastrnak, McAvoy, and Swayman? Or do you sell him at his peak value come the deadline in return for a solid draft pick or prospect and continue to build for the future?

I believe the best interest of the team would be to sell for the future with Mittelstadt. Given that the team was able to net a fourth rounder from Anaheim in exchange for perennial 13th forward Jeffrey Viel, Middlestadt's value with both his relatively young age and discount contract with term, he could certainly fetch at least a second-round pick from a contending team, and perhaps even a first if it turns out to be a limited forward market.

Viktor Arvidsson

Arvidsson has seen a solid stretch of production in this recent stretch of wins for the Bruins and now finds himself 6th in overall point totals for the team on the season as a solid veteran presence and finisher on the second line. After a slow start to the regular season and an injury stint, Arvidsson has found his footing solidly as the 2RW being paired with two fantastic playmakers in Mittelstadt and Zacha.

Arvidsson's presence as a potential depth scoring piece during a playoff run could be enticing should the front office decide that his value is in fact that irreplaceable to the team, however with Arvidsson sitting as a free agent by the end of the season, paired with his clear production potential as a rental piece for a team vying for championship contention, the odds in which Arvidsson is sold off by the deadline are likely higher than that of even Mittelstadt, who at least has term come the end of the season and can be traded by the 2026 Draft rather than the deadline should the Bruins want to hang onto him for a bit longer to see what they truly have in him in the top six.

Arvidsson will be missed, and his production will be appreciated in helping provide hope to Bruins fans after what was a lost season last year. The proper move is to sell him before the season's end.

Pavel Zacha

The core piece of the line, Zacha, is on pace to have his most productive season on the Bruins since being traded to Boston, having already produced 35 points halfway through the season, good for 3rd highest on the team. There's no doubt that the rise in production can in part be attributed to his new linemates and the chemistry found between them, as well as his valuable spot on the top power play unit as a playmaker. Zacha, this season, has been the anchor at the second line, necessary to help the team to a playoff spot, his steadiness being akin to that of David Krejci from back in the day.

The dilemma with Zacha again comes with the upcoming center position logjam the team is staring at, an unfortunate abundance of talent with not enough spots for them to shine. Ideally, James Hagens can rise to the top center position by next year to pair with Morgan Geekie and Pastrnak; however, where would that leave the rest of the lineup? Do you kick Lindholm down to 3C? Then what about Fraser Minten?

Do you move Zacha back to the wing despite his clear success as a center? These are the questions that the team has to navigate this year, yet it is already clear that someone may have to be the odd man out in that scenario. If you were to trade Zacha, that opens up Minten to take the 2C role as a young and upcoming talent who has shown to be able to produce, and allows Lindholm to play a more defensively responsible 3C role as he gets older.

The Bruins could absolutely fetch a haul for Zacha as it stands now, with both his bargain of a contract and his age still being in prime territory; a first-round pick and a solid prospect could be the minimum return the team is looking at. However, I'm not so sure they would be so quick to listen to offers on him yet. Zacha, since 2022, has established himself as a clear corner piece of this forward group.

His chemistry with the top six is undeniable, and his playmaking skills and maturity would be hard to replace even with a Fraser Minten. Trading him indicates a full punt to the future, and that Don Sweeney is willing to sacrifice this season for the sake of significantly boosting the prospect pool. Yet, even with that, do you bank on the fact that you won't run out of time on McAvoy, Pastrnak, and Swayman by the time the kids are ready?

Personally, I would like to see Zacha stick around. I think he is a ceiling raiser for the team, especially by the time Hagens arrives. With that talent, plus perhaps a few trade or free agency additions, this team can compete as soon as next year. I don't know if you could say the same without Zacha there. It's hard to replace the production, and even harder to replace the stability and experience.