Revisiting the Bruins blockbuster trade of Tyler Seguin to the Dallas Stars 13 years later

July 4, 2013, that is a day that will go down as a day that a lot of Boston Bruins will not forget. Talk about fireworks on the Fourth of July in Boston.

Boston picked Seguin in the first round of the 2010 Entry Draft, second overall, after acquiring the pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs. One year after being drafted, he made his NHL debut in the 2010-11 season and had 11 goals and 22 points in 74 regular-season games. In 13 playoff games that year, he had three goals and seven points on Boston's Stanley Cup-winning season.

However, he signed a six-year extension in September of 2012 with an AAV of $5.75 million. However, they sent the 21-year-old to the Dallas Stars on July 4, 2013. Dallas received Seguin, Rich Peverley, and Ryan Button for left wing Loui Eriksson, Reilly Smith, Matt Fraser, and Joe Morrow.

“He came here with much pomp and circumstance,’’ former Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli said during a conference call 13 years ago. “He played very well for a young player. This year wasn’t his best year. It was a trying year, a weird year to assess players. Tyler’s a real good kid. I see in the Twitterverse a lot of reports about extracurricular stuff. I made comments as to his professionalism and acting more like a professional. You have to remember he’s 21 years old. He’s a good kid. He’s a terrific player. He’s probably better suited for center. He was very good for us as a winger.’’

Bruins trading Tyler Seguin will be al all-time head scratcher

Now 34 years old, Seguin has been a staple in Dallas and the Texas hockey community since arriving. In 1,016 career regular-season games, he has 367 goals and 459 assists. In 108 playoff games with the Stars, Seguin has 16 goals and 26 assists in 82 games, a whole regular season's worth of playoff games.

Seguin had his 2025-26 season cut short on Dec. 2 after he tore his ACL in his right knee. Dallas expects him to be ready for training camp in September, and it is easy to say now, but how would he look in the current Boston Bruins lineup in 2026-27? I know Don Sweeney wasn't the GM at the time, but Seguin is certainly one that got away. There are a lot of off-the-ice issues with a lot of players, but sometimes, you need to overlook them and see the talent you have.