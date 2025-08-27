Ranking Boston Bruins Prospects 5-1: A lot of offensive firepower

Three down, one to go. After releasing our first three editions of the Boston Bruins prospects rankings, we are finally down to the Top 5. For a prospect pool that isn't thought highly of around the NHL, it's certainly opening some eyes. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 prospects for the Bruins entering the 2025-26 season.

Boston Bruins Prospect Ranking 5-1

5. Will Zellers, Forward

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a fire sale at the trade deadline back in March, and one of two deals that got them a prospect back was when Charlie Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for a package that included Will Zellers. He's a very promising prospect.

Last season for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, he scored 44 goals and had 27 assists in 52 games. Heading to the University of North Dakota this fall, he recently spoke about being traded to the Black and Gold and the opportunity that is in front of him to make an impact sooner rather than later.

4. Fraser Minten, Forward

Speaking of the Bruins' trade deadline fire sale, Zellers wasn't the only young player who ranked high in a team's prospect pool. As part of Boston sending defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs, part of the package was prospect Fraser Minten.

Minten was one of the highly-touted prospects with the Maple Leafs, and after a brief stint with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he finished the year in Boston and played well. He is someone who could make a big impact this season and beyond.

3. Fabian Lysell, Forward

One question that has surfaced lately is what Fabian Lysell's future is in Boston? He has been the subject of trade rumors, but he is coming off his NHL debut this past season, and he finished the season strong after potting his first NHL goal.

However, like other fellow prospects, he's being blocked by the slew of bottom-six forward additions in free agency, and if he doesn't make the roster out of training camp (say, maybe, the second line?), then at what point does the front office seriously consider trading him?

2. Matthew Poitras, Forward

After making a big impact in 2023-24, Matthew Poitras had his season cut short in February of 2024 after season-ending shoulder surgery. Then, after struggling at the beginning of last season, he was sent down to the P-Bruins in November and ended up spending the majority of the rest of the season down there, despite a cup of coffee under Joe Sacco in Boston after Jim Montgomery was fired.

Poitras thrived in the AHL, but coming up this season, Boston really needs him to cement a roster spot in the NHL as a center. He is seen as the future up the middle in Boston, but he needs to make more of an impact in 2025-26.

1. James Hagens, Forward

Ah yes, another Boston College Eagles forward that is a Bruins prospect, 2025 first-round pick James Hagens. It was a major Entry Draft win for the Black and Gold with Hagens falling to them at No. 7.

Once seen as the top pick in the draft, Boston landed a center that could make an impact on a full-time basis as early as 2026-27 after another college season. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sign following this season and an NCAA Tournament run for the Eagles.