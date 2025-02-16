Every season teams give and trade players, in every sport. This season, it appears as though Captain Brad Marchand is a hot commodity for the upcoming season, several rumors have been going around of different teams possibly seeking out Brad's presence for their team for the new season. Here's a list of some pros and cons for the Bruins seeking to trade him.

Cons

Brad has roots in Boston and has only ever played for the Bruins. He has expressed his love for Boston and devotion to the team. Any time anyone gets traded to a new team it's a hard thing to go through, Brad is no exception. Brad only playing for the Bruins has helped the team with having a stronger bond on and off the ice, and if Brad gets traded, it's possible the cohesion of the team could overall falter.

If Brad leaves, who will take over as Captain for the Bruins? Being a good player is only part of what can make a great captain. Brad is second on the team for both goals and overall points this year, as he's always showing consistent improvement. But beyond statistics, he shows great leadership and team-building qualities. The bigger question is does anyone on the team possess the leadership qualities to be able to inspire the team and help strengthen its members?

Pros

Unfortunately, it has been noticed through the 2024-25 season, a small decline in Brad's playing ability has been noted. Due to multiple surgeries and injuries, including a hip injury, his speed is something that has declined. Brad is a very well-known player for the Bruins, and should they trade him, would get a good player in trade for Brad.

Brad has shown great leadership qualities, and he is good at looking out for his team members. With these qualities, it's possible if he gets transferred, it could be to a team that could really use someone like Brad. Perhaps Brad could bring the team together, making them a more formidable opponent for the Bruins.

No matter if Brad stays on our team or not, he will always have the support of the Bruins fans. He is a great player and a good man.