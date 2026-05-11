Preventing Boston's potential future problem between the pipes before it begins

Heading into the offseason, an unexpected playoff appearance was a nice surprise, even though it was short-lived. But with the sunshine always comes the rain. Toronto's draft pick did exactly what Bruins fans didn't want...it crept into the Top-5, to first overall. Now, with one less high-potential draft pick this year, and a worsened position on their own, the Bruins' front office meets a proverbial fork in the road.

Why is this a problem? Well, somewhat similar to 2024, the Bruins have two goaltenders who could be starters. And there is always a team hidden away in Western Canada desperate for a goaltender, with a superstar to beg to stay. The Bruins have leverage. In 2024, it felt like Sweeney just gave away a Vezina-winning goalie for a late 1st and Korpisalo. Not so fast.

Dean Letourneau, the later round pick, is still at BC, so there's more to be told for his story. But Korpisalo is where it's interesting. He is a good goaltender, and he proved so this season. He's not elite, but he's a serviceable starter in the NHL. Mike Dipietro can be, too. And he just finished the Providence season, winning the AHL's most valuable player for the 2025-26 season.

Don Sweeney and Cam Neely need to make sure not to have another Brandon Bussi situation. Buried in Providence far too long, he walks, then quickly becomes a potential franchise goalie for Carolina. Dipietro needs to be an everyday Boston Bruin.

You simply can't make that mistake again.

Don Sweeney needs to avoid a huge mistake

Sweeney and Co. should also take solace in the fact that they signed a potential workhorse in Max Lundgren. He has played in almost every game for Merrimack the past 2 years, and just recently carried the Warriors to their first-ever Hockey East title.

The timing of Edmonton's early exit, coupled with Sweeney's need to get more out of the draft this year, brings a potentially fruitful partnership. Edmonton needs a proven goaltender to flaunt to McDavid to keep him content right now. The Bruins need to deeply replenish a prospect pool that's just over-aging.

Regardless of the scores or the endless supply of new-age statistical data could possibly be said that Jeremy Swayman wasn't the problem. He's here to stay, and it needs to be with Dipietro. Korpisalo finally found some footing this season, but there are too many glaring holes. This is a team that needs to shed some cap, finally utilize their prospects, and not fall behind to a Florida team likely to rebound, and a rejuvenated Leafs with the 1st overall.