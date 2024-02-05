3 X-Factors that will decide if the Bruins win their second straight Presidents’ Trophy
The Bruins are tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the overall points lead as the most important part of the 2023-24 NHL Season commences.
The Bruins will remain hot if they stay healthy
Health will be huge for this Boston Bruins team, and so far, their top players are avoiding long-term injury during a time of the year when the playoff races will heat up. We already talked about David Pastrnak, and he is the focal point. If Pastrnak stays healthy, he will continue to elevate those around him, even if Boston sees an injury or two affect the team.
In an ideal world, their top producers like Jeremy Swayman, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Charlie Coyle, to name a few, will be available for Boston’s remaining games. They are currently 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests, and each player mentioned above is a huge reason for this team remaining on an upward trajectory.
But in reality, injuries occur, and the Bruins will be no exception between now and when the regular season ends in mid-April. So when a top player misses time, someone must step up in the interim to keep the team going strong. This isn’t a situation where such a player would miss an extended period, but if they go down for a few days or even a week, Boston will be a serious contender for the Presidents’ Trophy once more.
