Where do the Bruins, should the Bruins stand on each goaltender conundrum?
Linus Ullmark
With Ullmark, Boston is stuck between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, the Bruins can bundle him and another viable asset and get a valued asset whether than be an additional left-handed shot on defense or an earlier draft pick.
The flip side of that, however, if Boston decides to keep him around, they will have a veteran goaltender and have at least one spot in net locked down. The question is of the other two goaltenders (Bussi and Swayman), who do the Bruins decide to prioritize after that?
While he did have a good season, chances are, they are just looking for the most viable trade option for Ullmark, and that's exactly what they should do. Right now, there have been rumors of many different teams, but now that Ullmark's no-trade list has been narrowed down to 14 teams, it's likely he will be moved, it's a matter of where.
If he goes, at least we will be left with this lasting memory.
What they should do:
Find a team-friendly deal, and trade him to someone who does not pose a threat, but can give Boston a valuable return.