Where do the Bruins rank in playoff series wins since 2009?
Few teams have put together a track record better than the Boston Bruins, who last missed the playoffs in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. But even then, they enjoyed good years, finishing with 96 and 93 points, respectively. Boston hasn’t had a bad season since 2006-07 when they finished with 76 points, so if we’re talking about the number of playoff wins they’ve snagged since 2009, you would be correct to guess it’s a large number.
No, they haven’t won the most playoff series, or even close to that, as the Tampa Bay Lightning have beaten everyone by at least three. But Boston climbed another rung following their series win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Playoffs, which puts them at No. 2 on the list alongside the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks with 17 wins.
Now, it’s time to ask whether the Bruins can claim the No. 2 spot for themselves in the near future. It didn’t happen this season, thanks to yet another series loss to the Florida Panthers, but this team is good enough to keep winning.
Expect the Boston Bruins to keep winning playoff series
As long as general manager Don Sweeney doesn’t do anything rash (and he won’t), expect the Bruins to keep it up as one of the NHL’s most dominant teams. This is an organization run by one of the best executives not just in the league, but in sports, and it seems like Sweeney knows who to hire and which players will best serve the Bruins.
It’s the system more than anything else, and while it might sound trite, the “keep doing what you’ve been doing” axiom is the only one Sweeney needs as it pertains to this hockey team. Even seeing some longtime players walk away following the 2022-23 season didn’t deter him or the team, and it means their future remains bright no matter what the current offseason brings.
