When do the NHL Playoffs Start?
With the race for the 2024 NHL Playoffs heating up, let’s take a deep dive into when the postseason begins and how the Bruins can position themselves for a top seed.
It’s safe to say that over most of the past two seasons, all eyes have been on the Bruins. This year, it looks like Boston will once again end up in the NHL Playoffs, this time looking to stick around longer than they did last season. That said, the fans can gear up for more hockey starting in the latter half of April.
Not only is a return to the playoffs all but a done deal, but the Bruins, with 71 points, will once again find themselves in serious contention to reclaim the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
When do the NHL Playoffs begin in 2024?
The playoffs start on April 22nd, 2024, and Boston is just 32 games from earning their eighth-straight trip to compete for a Stanley Cup.
How can the Bruins land a top seed in the playoffs?
Despite playing such an outstanding brand of hockey lately, the Bruins stumbled in their first game from the All-Star Break, losing 4-1. But that loss was an outlier, and if they keep finding their playmakers like David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand when they have the puck, you will see Boston keep playing like they were in the month leading to the break when they finished 9-2-3.
A recent history of the Bruins in the NHL Playoffs
Boston has made the playoffs seven seasons in a row, and unless they fall on hard times, that streak will extend to eight. While they have been one of the NHL’s best hockey teams, Boston has not won a Cup in any of those seven seasons. The closest they came was in 2019 when they lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.
Perhaps they will keep their momentum rolling from a strong regular season this year and hoist the Cup for the first time since 2011.