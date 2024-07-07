When is the first ever Prime Monday Night Hockey Game?
By Scott Roche
Amazon Prime is entering the NHL in 2024-25 and will do so with some broadcasting rights. They will host a weekly "Prime Monday Night Hockey" each week beginning in October. Currently, the Seattle-based company hosts "Thursday Night Football" and will now be adding hockey to its coverage after a two-year agreement earlier this season.
Montreal Canadiens host Pittsburgh Penguins in first-ever Prime Monday Night Game
The first-ever broadcast will be on Oct. 14 when the Montreal Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins in an exclusive broadcast. The Boston Bruins will not have a game on Prime this upcoming season, however, on Dec. 16, a Stanley Cup Final rematch will take place when the Florida Panthers travel to play the Edmonton Oilers.
It's not surprising to see the Penguins on the first broadcast with star Sidney Crosby, but it will also include former Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who signed last week as a free agent in Pittsburgh to play for coach Mike Sullivan.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be on Amazon five times next season with star Auston Matthews, while former Bruin Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, and Derek Forbort, who all signed with the Vancouver Cancuks in free agency on July 1, will make four appearances on Amazon.
It will be interesting to see how fans like the Amazon Prime broadcast going forward and hopefully, the Bruins will find their way onto the schedule in the future. With the way things are trending in sports broadcasts, playing on streaming services is just the beginning for sports with the NFL leading the charge. Other sports are following in their footsteps, the MLS season package is currently on AppleTV+, while ESPN+ does offer some select exclusive broadcasts of NHL games, which fans get upset about rather than watching it on their team network.