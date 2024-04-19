How to watch the Boston Bruins in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs
The Boston Bruins were once again one of the NHL’s better teams, but they will take on a longtime rival when Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs commence.
The Boston Bruins just missed winning back-to-back Atlantic Division titles, meaning they won’t be playing a wild card team this season. But this group was still a formidable one in the regular season, so expect a memorable series in the First Round of the NHL Playoffs featuring some physical play from a team looking to prove that last season’s early exit was nothing more than a fluke.
If the Bruins are your favorite team, or if they’re who you’d rather see redeem themselves and win the Stanley Cup following last postseason’s meltdown, keep reading for some brief info on all you need to know before they square off in Round 1 of the 2024 postseason.
Who are the Boston Bruins facing off against in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs?
If you’re a fan of classic battles, this is the series for you, as the Bruins will play the Toronto Maple Leafs to continue a rivalry that is a century old. And this one should be an instant classic, with the high-scoring Maple Leafs facing one of the league’s better defensive teams in the Bruins.
When are the Bruins scheduled to play in Round 1?
The Bruins and Maple Leafs will start the latest chapter in their rivalry on Saturday, April 20th, at 8 PM. If you’re looking to catch all the action, Games 2 through 7 will be broadcast on:
- Game 2: Monday, April 22nd at 7 PM
- Game 3: Wednesday, April 24th at 7 PM
- Game 4: Saturday, April 27th at 8 PM
- Game 5: Tuesday, April 30th (if necessary)
- Game 6: Thursday, May 2nd (if necessary)
- Game 7: Saturday, May 4th (if necessary)
How to watch the Bruins in the First Round?
If you’re looking to catch the opening game on cable TV, you can do so on TBS, MAX, or truTV in the US or TVAS, SN, or CBC in Canada. Catch the broadcasts for Games 2 through 7 (if necessary) on:
- Game 2: ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
- Game 3: ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
- Game 4: truTV, MAX, TBS, TVAS, SN, CBC
- Game 5: TBD
- Game 6: TBD
- Game 7: TBD
If you would like to stream the games, fuboTV is a solid option.
“fuboTV has live NHL games on ESPN, which you can stream from your phone, television, and all your favorite devices. This is a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable is required. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news, and movies on over 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment including full TV series. fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada, and Spain.”
What to look for in the Bruins First Round battle
Great scoring vs. great goaltending will headline this one, with the NHL’s top scorer in Auston Matthews facing either a former Vezina winner and/or a future Vezina candidate. But if it makes you feel any better as a Bruins fan, know that your team swept the Leafs in the regular season series, outscoring them 15-7 in the process.
This does not mean the Bruins will continue that trend in the postseason, but it should give you optimism that Boston will make it into the Second Round this year. But the Leafs will also be a motivated bunch, looking to win just their second playoff series in two decades.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)