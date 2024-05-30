3 seemingly unreasonable offseason moves that would actually make sense for the Boston Bruins
Packaging first-round picks in 2025 and 2026 for a big trade
This is actually another reason I don’t believe trading Ullmark for lesser compensation is a complete deal-breaker. But even if Ullmark went for some current talent and no early-round draft picks, packaging the first-rounders in 2025 and 2026 in another trade and sending them elsewhere for a big name, preferably at forward, could cause many hockey fans to quip, “They just won the 2025 Stanley Cup.”
Ordinarily, I’m the type who’s all for keeping or replenishing at least the number of draft picks for an organization because you can only keep trading away future assets for so long. But the Bruins are in a different situation, having disappointed an entire fanbase in 2023 after a legendary regular season before once again failing to make the playoff run we all should have expected.
For Don Sweeney, this means doing all he can to bring a Stanley Cup back to Massachusetts, even if it involves trading away top draft picks in 2025 and 2026. Imagine mortgaging at least a first-rounder in 2025, and trading it to the St. Louis Blues - an organization looking to do what they can to get younger - for someone like Pavel Buchnevich.
Or what about calling up Pat Verbeek of the Anaheim Ducks and pulling off a trade for Frank Vatrano? If Don Sweeney wants to get younger, he can opt for Trevor Zegras, who should be a star in this league despite the rough 2023-24 outing he stumbled through.
Anything short of an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals next season should be unacceptable for the Bruins. So bringing in a proven talent, even at the expense of high draft picks, shouldn’t be a tough decision.