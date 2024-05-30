3 seemingly unreasonable offseason moves that would actually make sense for the Boston Bruins
Signing a true 1B to play goaltender alongside Jeremy Swayman
There aren’t many outstanding goaltenders in free agency this summer, but quite a few have 1B potential. While Jeremy Swayman will be a clear-cut No. 1 goaltender, signing a 1B for a season or two and waiting for him to organically slide into a true No. 1 role also wouldn’t be a bad investment.
It won’t be this way following the Swayman and possibly the DeBrusk re-signing and extensions, but Boston is currently 11th in the league in 2024-25 cap totals, with just over $22.5 million available. But even with the extensions, there is a good chance they will have enough money left over not just to sign a reputable free agent, but to also bring in a 1B goaltender as opposed to a pure No. 2 netminder.
Someone like Ilya Samsonov could end up signing a “prove-it” deal, and one at a reduced rate, thanks to his sheer inconsistencies from year-to-year. Kaapo Kahkonen could be available, and during his short stint with the New Jersey Devils, he showed us he could factor in as one of the best, if not the best, 1B in hockey.
But few are banking on Kahkonen to sprout into becoming a 1A at this point, so he wouldn’t cost a fortune to bring in and play him between 30 and 35 times in 2024-25. Cameron Talbot showed us this past season that he can still play, and since he will be heading into his age-37 campaign, he will also go for a reduced rate.
Trading Ullmark and bringing in a true No. 2 goaltender at a cheap price may sound more feasible, and it is. And it may cause some of us to think it’s not worth inking a 1B to a deal for the upcoming season, but it’s a better idea than you may otherwise think to believe.