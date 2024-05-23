The ultimate 2024 offseason checklist for the Boston Bruins
Make a splash in free agency
The Bruins currently rank 10th in cap space per Spotrac, meaning they’re in a position to make a splash in free agency and sign what could be the missing piece for the team to finally earn a trip back to the Stanley Cup Final. And, as mentioned, it’s time to field a group that can finally beat the Florida Panthers, and a big-name free agent is the quickest way to help fuel the cause.
With Jeremy Swayman as one of the league’s top goaltenders and what should still be a solid defensive rotation, Boston shouldn’t need to worry much about the back end, but they can afford to enhance their forward group. The Bruins were 12th last season in goals scored, and they can easily break into the top 10, if not the top five if they play everything correctly in free agency.
Names like Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel, and Elias Lindholm would be ideal. But if Don Sweeney didn’t want to fork out potentially eight-figures per season, which would be the case regarding the former two, he would still have several solid options this summer.
Big names like Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Toffoli, and Viktor Arvidsson can still play, as can Adam Henrique, Teuvo Teravainen, and Anthony Mantha. All of these names would enhance the Bruins scoring units, and they will only increase faith from the fans that, finally, the Bruins will have a complete team capable of beating everyone in the Eastern Conference.
Well, they’ve done that already, but they just need to get past those Panthers to at least break into the Conference Finals.
