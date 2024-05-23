The ultimate 2024 offseason checklist for the Boston Bruins
Trade Linus Ullmark in a blockbuster deal
There are many netminders whose names are all over the rumor mill, and Linus Ullmark’s is near the top of the list. It’s not every year that a goaltender who won the Vezina Trophy so recently could be available to move elsewhere for the upcoming season, so expect someone, likely a goaltender-needy team ready to break through to the playoffs, to offer some generous compensation, even if Don Sweeney may not be sold on the idea of trading Ullmark.
Even a division rival like the Detroit Red Wings should be on the table for this one - especially since they have quite a few prospects and draft picks to give in exchange. Such a situation would help get rid of Ullmark’s contract while further enhancing the Bruins future assets, potentially creating an opportunity for the franchise to “restructure” when needed instead of rebuilding.
Or, if the Bruins wanted to roll with an established talent for Ullmark, they can, something I hinted at in the intro. It would also make sense because they ultimately need to put themselves in the best position possible to break past the Eastern Conference’s best teams like the Panthers, whom I’ve mentioned a few times already, but definitely the New York Rangers as well.
Trading Ullmark and bringing in a quality backup could be the key to helping the team add some of the final pieces to solidify what is already one of the NHL’s most complete teams. But they also need to do one more thing to finish what should be a dynamic offseason in New England.