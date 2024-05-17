Three ways the extra time between games impacts the Bruins going into Game 6
Going into Game 6 on Friday night, the Boston Bruins will step onto the ice with their backs against the wall once again, but this time, they have a bit more comfort room after having two days off in between games with the Florida Panthers.
The last time they had this much time off was between Games 3 and 4, as well as 4 and 5 in their series vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. The first time resulted in a 3-1 victory for the Bruins, but the second time they were handed a 2-1 overtime loss.
Perhaps, the third time is the charm for them to get their second convincing victory over the Panthers? At any rate, here are three ways that the extra time off will pay off for Boston, and assist them in forcing a Game 7 against Florida.
It gives Brad Marchand time to (potentially) come back
One big way that the extra time off helps the Bruins, is that it gives ailing forward Brad Marchand time to come back from taking a sucker punch from Panthers' forward Sam Bennett in Game 3 in Boston. The time off has helped Marchand to recover, and actually return to practice as of Thursday.
With Marchand back, Boston will not only get an added physical body back against Florida, but also a goal-scorer who can bring them back into games, that is if he actually steps foot onto the ice on Friday night.
Marchand remains a game-time decision for the Bruins, but if he comes back, the Panthers should definitely keep an eye out for him - especially considering what he represents on both ends of the puck both defensively and offensively.
It gives Jeremy Swayman some time to rest
If there is anyone who needs rest for Boston, it is goaltender Jeremy Swayman. With his offensive players sputtering in front of him, and at times the defense playing a bit lackadaisical at times, he has single-handedly held the Bruins in the series, and kept the Panthers from mowing down his guys in spite of shutting down them down in Game 1.
In five games against Florida, the Boston netminder has made 150 saves. That's an average of 30 saves per game with no rounding whatsoever. In this reporter's opinion, those should be Conn Smythe numbers whether his guys make it to the Stanley Cup Finals or not.
Swayman has needed the rest, and perhaps it will do him some good to be at home and relax before one of the biggest games of his entire career.
It gives the coaches time to review film
The biggest thing in the playoffs, and this year is no different, is reviewing film and improving on the fly. In the postseason, there are typically long stretches in between matches between two teams so they can improve one area against other teams so that they're more well-suited when that rematch comes to fruition.
However, in the playoffs, typically the teams play each other, they have the next day to review film, practice, and the next night is the next game. Wham, bam. shabam. This time, however, it gives head coach Jim Montgomery and his staff a whole day they can dedicate to film work if they really desired.
Then with the added day off from gameplay, the players and coaches can take what they gleaned from the film and implement it into real life practice situations and scrimmages.
When/where is Game 6?
The NHL has finally announced the schedule for Game 6. It was already known it would be in Boston at TD Garden, but now a time and TV network has been announced. Puck drop will be at 7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV, and MAX.