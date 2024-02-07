Takeaways from Bruins' 4-1 loss to Flames on Tuesday night
On Tuesday night, Boston took on Calgary in a match for the ages: unfortunately, it did not go the way the hosts hoped
Following the All-Star Break, the Boston Bruins were looking to get off on the right foot when they faced off with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. The Bruins were unfortunately, singed by the Flames - falling by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday night at the TD Garden.
Coming out of the break, the Bruins were looking to win their eighth out of the last 11 and fifth out of their last six at home. The Flames, however, went .500 before the break and snapped a four-game skid right before the recess started.
Obviously, there is a lot to look at and glean from this game from Calgary's perspective, but here are some takeaways from the Boston perspective.
It makes Thursday's game mean a whole lot more
On Thursday, the Bruins take on the Vancouver Canucks in a 2011 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Already a big game with both teams atop the NHL standings, now it becomes even more of a battle given that only two points separate them and the Canucks.
With Boston unable to pick up a point in the loss to Calgary, and Vancouver picking up two with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes it makes Thursday's matchup a crucial two points for either side.
A win for the Bruins puts them in a tie for first place in the league, and a possible tie breaker over the Canucks, However, a win for Vancouver would put Boston in a hole and down four points in the overall standings. The only reprieve would come if it was in overtime and the Bruins were able to salvage a point, giving the Canucks a three-point cushion.
Maybe starting Swayman after he went to the All-Star game wasn't the best idea
I mean, c'mon... This is coaching 101, Jim Montgomery. Yes, Jeremy Swayman made it to the All-Star game, and, yes, the goaltending has been very good this year, but you don't start your All-Star goalie right out of the break if you have another option. And, yes, Boston has another option to say the least.
Goalie no. two, or no. 1A, whatever you want to classify Linus Ullmark as this year, has also been very good and was resting while his compatriot was north of the border enjoying the All-Star festivities.
Maybe starting Swayman was a statement that he is the starter from here on out, and Ullmark is the backup, but Thursday night against Vancouver is when you need your no. 1 goalie, not against Calgary right out of the break. Don't get me wrong, 25 saves is a great effort, but the Flames are not the team to use it against.
They looked rusty... Don't yell at me, I'm just being honest
Throughout the whole season, they've had their fair share of losses at home, but the Bruins have not looked rusty on home ice in a long time.
Hell, their only goal on Tuesday night came from Pavel Zacha. And don't get me wrong David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle picked up helpers on the play, but they did not look their normal selves - going 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Definitely a game that needs to be improved before Thursday's game against the Canucks, puck drop is at 7 p.m. EST on NESN.