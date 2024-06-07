5 sleepers the Boston Bruins can steal in the 2024 NHL Draft
Colin Ralph, D/Shattuck St. Mary’s
Another prospect from Shattuck St. Mary’s, Colin Ralph carries an ideal 6’4, 209-point build, and his productivity is through the roof for a defenseman. Cole Hutson is one of my favorite blueliners in the draft because of the way he can put up forward-like numbers, and Ralph is in the same category, finishing 2023-24 with 82 points and nine goals in 73 regular season games, and it’s something he should keep up when he attends St. Cloud State in the fall.
As with Colton Roberts, you don’t want to wave off Colin Ralph’s skating because of his size since not only can he pick up top speed with relative ease, he also knows the most efficient ways to move about the ice. Once Ralph’s competing against high-level competition in the NCAA, you’ll see why I listed him as a sleeper here, and one who Don Sweeney should have a chance to take once the Bruins get around to adding to their prospects pool.
Eemil Vinni, G/Jokipojat
So far, we got two blueliners and two forwards, so let’s end this article with who may be the best in a mediocre goaltending class. Eemil Vinni could be long gone by the fourth round, but if he’s there, the Bruins could be kicking things off with a goaltender in this draft. Ironically, Vinni’s size isn’t what you typically see from today’s goaltenders, but he’s already putting on a show in Mestis, something we saw with his 2.72 GAA, 0.892 save percentage, and two shutouts from what is now a season ago.
While he doesn’t have a complete game, Vinni’s willingness to make the first move when an opponent lines up to shoot is what makes him such a good goaltender already, something his profile on Elite Prospects implies. With another goaltender potentially needed in the system, someone with an aggressive game similar to what Vinni possesses would work in the organization’s favor.
